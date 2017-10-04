Boasting in Weakness

Theme of the Week: God's Strength In Our Weakness

Key Bible Verse: So as you can see, if I have to boast, I will, but only in my own weaknesses. (2 Corinthians 11:30)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 11:16-12:4

The apostle Paul was smart. He had risen to great power in the Jewish hierarchy in Jerusalem—a feat achieved only by people with extraordinary mental acumen. He was also a major persecutor of the early church, and he carried out his role with ...

Prayer for the Week

God, help me to understand that the things I consider my weaknesses are opportunities for you to show your strength.