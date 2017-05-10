Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Celebrating God's Work
Theme of the Week: Freely Give Encouragement
Thursday, October 12, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Some people make cutting remarks, but the words of the wise bring healing. (Romans 1:11-12)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 12:18

Encouragement is a tool that chisels away imperfections in the clay that is your life and mine. It's the spoken word, the typed email, the handwritten note that is meant for personal growth. It's anything from a quick phrase to a 45-minute sermon that shapes one's character ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, thank you for caring Christian friends who've been there to encourage my walk of faith; help me to do the same for others.

JOSEPH J TURNER JR

December 17, 2014  8:07am

thank you, we all very much need more encouragement and to have Jesus shape our character through his word is a blessing. My Response: I Joe will commit to encourage more than criticize; build up more than tear down.

JESSE R IRVIN JR

December 17, 2014  7:13am

Encouragement is the tool that chisels away imperfections. That is what I need, because life does' have many challenges. Thanks for the word to go forth and be of good faith. Jesse Irvin

ANTHONY Swaggerty

December 17, 2014  6:23am

Amen, right on time. M.O.I. I so enjoy the daily food I receive from the words of encouragement and values in the words you share. Anthony

Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
