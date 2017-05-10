Celebrating God's Work

Theme of the Week: Freely Give Encouragement

Key Bible Verse: Some people make cutting remarks, but the words of the wise bring healing. (Romans 1:11-12)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 12:18

Encouragement is a tool that chisels away imperfections in the clay that is your life and mine. It's the spoken word, the typed email, the handwritten note that is meant for personal growth. It's anything from a quick phrase to a 45-minute sermon that shapes one's character ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, thank you for caring Christian friends who've been there to encourage my walk of faith; help me to do the same for others.