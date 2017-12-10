Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
The God of No?
Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy
Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, who does not change like shifting shadows. (James 1:17, CSB)

Dig Deeper: James 1:16-18

Long after I said yes to God in my life, I still doubted whether he said yes to me. I felt I'd never be good enough, never measure up, and never ultimately please him. When you aren't convinced someone likes you, it ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.

Chris Lutes

March 11, 2014  6:16pm

Joseph: I think it's saying that our ability to enjoy, find pleasure in, the beauty of creation offers proof of our eternal soul. The creation, from sunsets to awesome mountains to a field of wildflowers, offers beings made in the image of God, and made to live forever, glimpses of eternity--glimpses of heaven. And when you think about it, all of creation is "evangelistic." Check out Psalm 19:1: "The heavens proclaim the glory of God. The skies display his craftsmanship." When eternal beings open their eyes--really open there eyes--they can't help but see that this Earth of ours points way beyond the material world and all the way "up" to the everlasting heavenly Father. Sorry, I got a little carried away. But I get kind of excited about these sorts of discussions!

JOSEPH J TURNER JR

March 11, 2014  10:16am

I have trouble grasping the thought to apply on this today. Does anybody have insight to offer?

