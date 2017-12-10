The God of No?

Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, who does not change like shifting shadows. (James 1:17, CSB)

Dig Deeper: James 1:16-18

Long after I said yes to God in my life, I still doubted whether he said yes to me. I felt I'd never be good enough, never measure up, and never ultimately please him. When you aren't convinced someone likes you, it ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.