The God of Pros
Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy
Saturday, October 21, 2017

Key Bible Verse: For all of God's promises have been fulfilled in Christ with a resounding "Yes!" (2 Corinthians 1:20)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 1:18-22

My life changed radically when I first said yes to God, but it changed ultimately when I lived in the implications of God's yes to me. As I began to under-stand what God was for, I discovered the secret to a spiritually rich life: saying yes to God ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.

Growing Young
