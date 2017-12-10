The God of Pros

My life changed radically when I first said yes to God, but it changed ultimately when I lived in the implications of God's yes to me. As I began to under-stand what God was for, I discovered the secret to a spiritually rich life: saying yes to God ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.
Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments