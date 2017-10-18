Grateful for Discipline

CT DAY OF GIVING: 10.17.17. Thank You For Supporting Beautiful Orthodoxy! »
CT Day of giving 10.17.17 »
Maria Carano
Brooke Hempell
Marcia Yiapan
Richard Nelson
Marian Fosdal
Steve and Amy Jaeger
Doug Nickelson
Joan Ruud
Raymond Hagberg
Gary Parrett
Laura Wunderink
Lowell Linden
Wallace and Beth Fields
Paul Carlier
James Hilderbrand
Allen Heatherly
Shelley Womack
Jeffery James
Bob and Marcia Williams
Tim Willson
John Andrews
John Webb
David Roseberry
Mike Atkinson
Danny and Jennifer Johnson
Sungshan Chiang
Stan Jantz
Jane Dorman
Nancy Taylor
Matthew Diana Soerens
Joy Carlson
Richard Morrow
Keith Hill
Jake van Runt
Paul Anderson
Cassandra Nosler
Charles Rodenberger
Andrew Rushbrook
Martin Kreutter
Hazel Ziebell
Jonathan Haslett
Malcolm Cox
James Nelligan
Rob Rienstra
Stephen Mountjoy
Mark Tindle
Jonathan Asker
Lydia Sanchez
Brian Ellis
Dan Kelly
James Ellard
Kevin Van Dyck
Lin Lilley
Keith Hutcherson
Eva Ann Cunningham
Joe Salinas
Edward Wallgren
Heather Gonzales
Rebecca Nuesken
Anonymous Gift
Eric Easterbrook
Linda Parrington
Daniel McLennon
David McCormick
Ralph Gustafson
Brian Walrath
Donald Barnes
Peter Chiofalo
Phil Moran
Larry Brown
Patrick Coakley
Richard Cline
Ronald Jones
Richard Edwards
Gary Coulter
Ming-Gia Hsieh
Dave Whitten
Wai Kin Kwan
Judi Hoehner
David Bedunah
Eugene Habecker
Stan Klassen
Paul Coleman
John Wilson
Claude Cunningham
Cathy Kalin
Christopher Edwards
Thurman Maine
Janet Brown
Barry Penner
Loren Herbst
Raynard Martin
John Lautzenheiser
Mark Strauss
John Bush
Marilyn Scott
Judy Turner
Cathy Braun
Richard Smith
Justine Sandburg
David Reinhard
Nancy Scott
Lionel Dickinson
Lynda Kistler
Matthew Branaugh
Arcene Pierre
Tom Braddock
John Birk
Jennifer Shaffer
Ben Riche
Toija Fitzgerald
Hal Pettegrew
Terry Wolfer
Carol Knudsen
William Laurence
Rick Adams
Katharina Chung
Ed Mclean
Thomas Johnson
Linda Holmes
James Maxson
Mike Brooks
Robert Street
David and Heidi Coombs
Beth Cloues
Thomas Moody
Diane Jerdan
Jaime Coleman
Bonnie Thomson
Rob Tennant
Allen McArthur
Machut Shishak
Ginger Simmons
Joanne Taddeo
Kimberly Miller
Stephen Everist
Zachary Montroy
Ken Crandall
Edward Knoeckel
Charles Pritchett
Ann Borquist
David Sanders
Auke Algera
Jacob Stock
Carol Huln
Larry Clanton
David Handley
Eunice Baluyot
Cindy Walker
Michael Vincent
John Geib
Bruce Nelson
Lily Anderson
Lois Garrett
Carol Thompson
Todd Brown
Catherine Bush
Connie Kirk
Steven Griffith
David Crabtree
Chris Diehl
Robert Wilson Jr.
Pam Karriker
Jacob Walsh
Benjamin Schott
John Lindgren
Constance Murphy
Jerrad Isch
Pauline Reese
Michael Morris
Cairlyn Combs
Al Koschmann
Darcy Weir
Joan Osgood
Karen Ross
Sri Kishan Garapati
Lawrence Bello
Otilio Torres
Thomas Härry
Hubert Wu
Fredrick Oaks
Cari Lombardi
Gil Cook
Scott Schafer
Julie Caldwell
David Osborn
Joye Hodges Douthart
Hugh Messer
Norma Gabriel
Edward Frost
Carole McIvor
Andrew Bales
Jan Horn
Mary Blanchard
Linda Gupton
Lorraine Volk
Fred Provencher
Cindy Loiland
Barry Gardner
Ronald Saccol
Tim Holtz
Harry Bohrs
John Forness
Robert Behrens
Warren Beals
Paul Headland
Joseph Piccirillo
Phillip Tarman
Esther Shea
Robert Cook
Nancy Bevilacqua
Nicole Newman
Geoffrey Gunter
Joel Daniels
Thomas Sharkey
Arulnathan John
Vera Petkovsky
William Armerding
Ethan McCarthy
Carol Sands
Stephen Seamands
William Asbury
David Lee
Les Dlabay
Harold Smith
Kenneth Rhodes
Thomas Clemens
Roger Besst
Craig Smelser
Ken Sidey
Charles Johnson
Walt and Tonnya Olsen
Jeremy Spence
Sandra Jamison
Jean Teague
David Harvey
John Lindsay
Pam Hoffman
Joyce Johnson
Franklin Johnson
Bertha Conde
Linnea Boese
Marilyn McDonald
Andrew Sodestrom
John Clevering
Megan Baatz
Barry Giller
Joshua Coles
Helen Laack
Linda Lang
Eric Korff
Jody Guerrera
Dave Reinemann
Dennis Schellhase
Rick Standard
Emmanuel McCall
Harvey Burian
Bob and Joyce Sterner
Herman Fletcher
Ronald Brown
Paul Ramseyer
John Lunsford
Steve Aeschbacher
Rachel Painter
Richard Gabrielson
Edward Davis
Timothy Eastling
Roger Varland
Deborah Kukal
Christina Bivona-Tellez
Rick Marsh
Michael Miller
Dale Lehman
Josh Shepherd
Cliff Asai
Marie Patterson
Gary Hesse
Donald Waterhouse
Olga Burgos
Molly Deuberry
Brian Clark
Rendy Bayless
Joe Kress
Rick Thomas
David Gable
Guy Winters
Rachel Wassink
Henry Kranenburg
Clark Bradley
Ajith Fernando
Larry Slings
Karla Theis
Bruce Head
Paul Byun
George Amason
Jeremy Taylor
Mark Musaus
Jill DeHaven
Earl Kennedy
Ward Parkinson
Bruce Robinson
Greg Lindenbach
Jost Zetzsche
April Murrie
Tom Bowers
Star Good
Paul Lynch
Joyce Springle
David Kingston
Kenneth Nelson
Matthew Romans
Robert Solem
Julie Wennberg
Jay Archer
Paul Meyer
David Zahl
Doris Reimer
Daniel Leatherwood
Susan Hinesly
Pam Torr
Carol Wilson
Dan Haase
Bill and Ann Weaver
Larry Anderson
Matthew Erickson
Lubica Kovac
John Givens
Arnold Grant
Andrew Newmarch
Jim Bruner
Cheryl Stacey
Hector Martínez
Sarah Kelly
Mark Wilkinson
Patricia Whittam
Stan Vicky Dobbs
LeAnne Hardy
Jane Tang
Kathleen McAlary
Thomas Jay Gurnett
Andy Leonard
Gary Johnson
Claudette Reiser
Dotty Hawthorne
Cory Whitehead
Steven Welling
James Luedtke
Lee Eclov
Wilbur Osburn
John Tebay
Dennis Carter
Roger Boyd
Cindy Young
Sally Hargrave
Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Grasp Who He Is > God's Anger Is Love > Grateful for Discipline

Grateful for Discipline
Theme of the Week: God's Anger Is Love
Saturday, October 28, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: Therefore, let all the godly pray to you while there is still time, that they may not drown in the floodwaters of judgment. (Psalm 32:6)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 32

God's wrath is an expression of his goodness, provoked when we choose to disobey him, deserved, and meant to motivate us to live holy lives.

What an incredible God we have that his wrath is never hateful or cruel but rather always ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.


Prayer for the Week
God, thank you that you don't leave me in my sin, but discipline me so that I can return to living in your favor.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.




Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue



Featured Items




Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top