Grateful for Discipline

Theme of the Week: God's Anger Is Love

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Therefore, let all the godly pray to you while there is still time, that they may not drown in the floodwaters of judgment. (Psalm 32:6)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 32

God's wrath is an expression of his goodness, provoked when we choose to disobey him, deserved, and meant to motivate us to live holy lives.

What an incredible God we have that his wrath is never hateful or cruel but rather always ...

Prayer for the Week

God, thank you that you don't leave me in my sin, but discipline me so that I can return to living in your favor.