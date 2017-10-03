Humble Posture

Theme of the Week: God's Strength In Our Weakness

Key Bible Verse: Fear of the Lord teaches wisdom; humility precedes honor. (Proverbs 15:33)

Dig Deeper: Nehemiah 8:1-12

It is through prayer and worship that we can express our brokenness and dependence on God. They give evidence to times when we realize that God is God and we're not. They declare God alone is worthy of all praise and honor. They say, "God, my life is totally in your hands. Without you, I can do noth-ing."

Think about the postures the Bible adjures all lovers of God to assume in worship and in prayer:

We are to bow our knees. This is a position of powerlessness before a strong, sovereign Ruler.



We are to lower our heads. This is a posture of weakness before someone more powerful than we are.



We are to raise our hands. Several of the psalms exhort worshippers to raise their hands before the Lord. No matter what part of the world you live in, this is the universal sign of surrender.

God likes people with bent knees, lowered heads, and raised hands. Why? It's because these positions express weakness. When we become weak, he becomes strong. When we relinquish control, he takes control. It's the great paradox. The Bible teaches that when we totally depend on God, we see him at work. When we completely trust him, he makes us strong.

—David Chadwick in From Superficial to Significant

Prayer for the Week

God, help me to understand that the things I consider my weaknesses are opportunities for you to show your strength.