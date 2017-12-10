In Pursuit of Pleasure

Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy

Key Bible Verse: I denied myself nothing my eyes desired; I refused my heart no pleasure. (Ecclesiastes 2:10A)

My life changed radically when I first said yes to God, but it changed ultimately when I lived in the implications of God's yes to me.

—Jud Wilhite (Senior Pastor of Central Church in Las Vegas, Nevada)

The contrast of flying into Las Vegas on Friday afternoon and flying out on Sunday night is remarkable. Most flights coming in for the weekend bring a plane full of rowdy, excited people eager to blow off steam. The flights leaving Vegas on Sunday night are just as packed as the ones coming in, but they're as quiet as a cemetery.

Living in one of the pleasure capitals of the world, I get a front row seat to many of the ways we try to fill our lives through entertainment. Vegas is wired up to max out pleasures at any moment. The lights are on 24/7 with nonstop shows, gaming, shopping, and food prepared by world-renowned chefs. People roll in ready to spend money and enjoy themselves in ways that they would never do at home and are impossible to sustain.

Live here awhile and you learn that if someone stays long enough, plays long enough, and parties long enough, they always bottom out. Many times they turn to God for help and walk into our church. Twenty years as a believer has taught me that often what we're looking for in the pursuit of pleasure is really something only God can provide.

Adapted from The God of Yes: How Faith Makes All Things New ©2014 by Jud Wilhite. Used by permission of FaithWords. All rights reserved.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.