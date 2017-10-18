Let God Repay

Theme of the Week: God's Anger Is Love

Key Bible Verse: Friends, do not avenge yourselves; instead, leave room for God's wrath, because it is written, "'Vengeance belongs to me; I will repay' says the Lord." (Romans 12:19)

Dig Deeper: Romans 12:17-19

We are never to attempt to be the ones who pay people back for hurting us.

Let's shift our focus away from the righteous anger of God toward our sins and talk about the anger we feel toward others when they sin against us. We have all gone through painful situations in which someone did something hurtful to us. If you are like me, not only do you get angry about it but you also want to make these people pay for hurting you. In the midst of the pain we feel, we often want to unleash the wrath of God on these folks and make them suffer for what they did.

In those painful moments, we need to remember that God says (in today's Key Bible Verse). We are never to attempt to be the ones who pay people back for hurting us. God has it covered and will do a lot better job of dealing with them than we would.

The wrath of God toward sin is not something most of us want to think about, and it certainly isn't a common sermon topic these days. The wrath of God is not to be ignored just because it is unpleasant to think about. In our efforts to grow into mature followers of Christ, we need to allow God's wrath to be what it is: an expression of his love and kindness.

—Chris Thurman in The Lies We Believe About God

Prayer for the Week

God, thank you that you don't leave me in my sin, but discipline me so that I can return to living in your favor.