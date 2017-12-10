Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > Master My Emotions > Pleasures that Really Satisfy > Meat for Starved Souls

Meat for Starved Souls
Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy
Friday, October 20, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: You feed [all humanity] from the abundance of your own house, letting them drink from your river of delights. (Psalm 36:8)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 36

In graduate school I majored in both theology and philosophy and immersed myself in the writings of everyone from Nietzsche and Heidegger to Foucault and Derrida. In their own ways, these thinkers were questioning the foundations of everything ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.


Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.




Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue



Featured Items




Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top