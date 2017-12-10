Meat for Starved Souls

Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: You feed [all humanity] from the abundance of your own house, letting them drink from your river of delights. (Psalm 36:8)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 36

In graduate school I majored in both theology and philosophy and immersed myself in the writings of everyone from Nietzsche and Heidegger to Foucault and Derrida. In their own ways, these thinkers were questioning the foundations of everything ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.