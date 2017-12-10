Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Missing God's Gifts
Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy
Thursday, October 19, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Jesus replied: "I am the bread that gives life! No one who comes to me will ever be hungry. No one who has faith in me will ever be thirsty." (John 6:35, CEV)

Dig Deeper: John 6:1-51

What has your experience with God been like up to now? Does your faith ever feel less like a new lease on living and more like an old leash? Do you feel like deep down God says no to you more than yes? ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.

Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue



