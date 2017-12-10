Missing God's Gifts

What has your experience with God been like up to now? Does your faith ever feel less like a new lease on living and more like an old leash? Do you feel like deep down God says no to you more than yes? ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.
Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments