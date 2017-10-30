A Never-Ending Climb

Theme of the Week: Grace Alone

Key Bible Verse: [You have come] to Jesus the mediator of a new covenant, and to the sprinkled blood that speaks a better word than the blood of Abel. (Hebrews 12:24, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 12:18-24

Many Christ-followers try to live for God's acceptance, love, and blessings instead of living from God's love, acceptance, and blessings.

—Derwin Gray (Founding and lead pastor of Transformation Church in Indian Land, South Carolina)

I'm not a fan of religion. I wasn't honest enough with that last sentence. I profoundly dislike religion. Let me explain what I mean. I define religion as humanity's attempt to reach up and earn God's acceptance, love, and blessings through good behavior or by keeping a specific set of religious principles or laws. In the historic biblical Christian context, this is called "works-based righteousness."

Religion, or works-based righteousness, paints a picture of a god sitting atop a high peak, waiting for us to scale the mountain through our good behavior or adherence to religious principles. The more "good" we do the closer we come to approaching our god. If we do something bad, however, the god on top of the mountain turns Zeus-like and throws a lightning bolt to strike us and knock us back down the mountain. After the electric shock wears off and our singed hair stops smoking, we dust ourselves off, pull ourselves up by our bootstraps, and start the long trek all over again.

Adapted from Limitless Life ©2013 by Derwin L. Gray. Used by permission of Thomas Nelson. www.thomasnelson.com.

Prayer for the Week

Savior, my natural human tendency is to want to earn your love through my good works; remind me that your love is unconditional and based on your sacrifice for me.