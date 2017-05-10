Remember Encouragement

Theme of the Week: Freely Give Encouragement

Key Bible Verse: May the Lord show special kindness to Onesiphorus and all his family because he often visited and encouraged me. He was never ashamed of me because I was in chains. (2 Timothy 1:16)

Dig Deeper: 2 Timothy 1:15-18

Encouragement is God-honoring, believer-strengthening, church-building communication.

—Rob Bentz (Pastor of Woodside Bible Church in White Lake, Michigan)

Do you have someone in your life who will give you positive, biblical encouragement? Is there someone who has the courage to give you truthful counsel when you've veered off the path?

Genuine biblical encouragement is among the most frequently undervalued and over-assumed experiences of the Christ follower's journey. Few of us receive enough of it, and few of us regularly practice giving it away. Why is this?

We know how encouragement makes us feel. Strengthened. Empowered. Ready to press on! Encouragement can quickly bring a smile to our face and a tear of joy to our eye. It can humble us. It can touch something deep within our soul. It can turn our mind heavenward and cause us to praise God anew. That's the way encouragement works. It's a blast of gospel-centered truth into a mundane or murky situation.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, thank you for caring Christian friends who've been there to encourage my walk of faith; help me to do the same for others.