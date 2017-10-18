Righteous Anger

Theme of the Week: God's Anger Is Love

Key Bible Verse: I know, O Lord, that your regulations are fair; you disciplined me because I needed it. (Psalm 119:75)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 119:73–80

God loves us too much to ignore our refusal to stop doing the things he hates.

The Bible is full of stories about people disobeying God's commands and how God expressed his righteous anger, his wrath, about what they did. God's wrath is one of his most misunderstood attributes.

God hates sin. God's holiness and purity give birth to his righteous anger when we do the things he doesn't want us to do. God doesn't want us to walk around suffering from panic attacks about his hatred of sin, but he also doesn't want us to take sin lightly.

God's wrath is an expression of his love. I know it's hard to think of God's wrath this way, but God is righteously angry about sin because he loves us. God is angry when we sin because he knows that we harm ourselves and others when we act immorally. Because God loves us and cares about us, he hates it when we do things that damage our lives and the lives of those around us. Please don't ever forget that God's righteous anger toward our wrongdoing comes out of his love for us. It is unmistakable evidence that he cares too much about us to indifferently twiddle his thumbs while we turn into little hellions.

—Chris Thurman in The Lies We Believe About God

Prayer for the Week

God, thank you that you don't leave me in my sin, but discipline me so that I can return to living in your favor.