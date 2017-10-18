Righteous Anger

CT DAY OF GIVING: 10.17.17. Thank You For Supporting Beautiful Orthodoxy! »
CT Day of giving 10.17.17 »
Steven Griffith
Lubica Kovac
John Lautzenheiser
Andy Leonard
Al Koschmann
Auke Algera
Ben Riche
Ronald Jones
Megan Baatz
Jody Guerrera
Richard Morrow
Jeremy Spence
Christopher Edwards
Stephen Mountjoy
Kenneth Rhodes
Hector Martínez
Donald Waterhouse
Stan Klassen
John Bush
Ralph Gustafson
Cheryl Stacey
Molly Deuberry
LeAnne Hardy
Olga Burgos
Carol Thompson
Linda Holmes
Nicole Newman
Dan Haase
Heather Gonzales
Sally Hargrave
Thomas Clemens
David Reinhard
Katharina Chung
Terry Wolfer
Star Good
Paul Carlier
Stan Jantz
Thomas Jay Gurnett
Franklin Johnson
Edward Frost
Nancy Scott
Richard Nelson
Paul Lynch
Matthew Diana Soerens
Patricia Whittam
Barry Giller
Bruce Nelson
Larry Slings
Bruce Head
Bob and Marcia Williams
David Kingston
Rebecca Nuesken
Cindy Young
Michael Miller
Martin Kreutter
Eric Easterbrook
Thurman Maine
Arcene Pierre
Doug Nickelson
Carol Wilson
Gary Johnson
Paul Ramseyer
Roger Boyd
Kimberly Miller
Lowell Linden
Dave Whitten
Andrew Sodestrom
David Roseberry
Keith Hill
Bob and Joyce Sterner
Phil Moran
Steve Aeschbacher
Rendy Bayless
Lorraine Volk
Otilio Torres
Lee Eclov
David Gable
Brooke Hempell
Michael Vincent
Roger Varland
Linda Parrington
Brian Clark
Janet Brown
Andrew Newmarch
Mark Musaus
Jake van Runt
Jacob Stock
Julie Wennberg
Scott Schafer
Cory Whitehead
Thomas Sharkey
Rob Rienstra
Hal Pettegrew
Jonathan Haslett
Andrew Bales
Stan Vicky Dobbs
Barry Penner
Robert Solem
Wilbur Osburn
John Lindgren
Connie Kirk
Dennis Schellhase
David Sanders
Craig Smelser
Robert Cook
Machut Shishak
John Andrews
Daniel McLennon
Beth Cloues
Brian Walrath
Hazel Ziebell
John Tebay
Maria Carano
Marilyn McDonald
Guy Winters
Clark Bradley
Harvey Burian
Allen McArthur
Laura Wunderink
Nancy Bevilacqua
Jeremy Taylor
Emmanuel McCall
Nancy Taylor
Thomas Härry
Matthew Erickson
Rachel Painter
Jonathan Asker
Pauline Reese
Ann Borquist
Lin Lilley
David Osborn
Rick Adams
Justine Sandburg
Jacob Walsh
Chris Diehl
Carole McIvor
Jerrad Isch
Arulnathan John
Dotty Hawthorne
Matthew Branaugh
Benjamin Schott
Todd Brown
Cathy Kalin
John Forness
Jay Archer
Cassandra Nosler
Carol Knudsen
John Wilson
Matthew Romans
Linnea Boese
Robert Wilson Jr.
David Lee
Eugene Habecker
Ronald Saccol
William Laurence
Hugh Messer
James Ellard
John Lunsford
Cindy Loiland
Judy Turner
Larry Anderson
Bruce Robinson
Fred Provencher
Esther Shea
Stephen Everist
Ethan McCarthy
Rob Tennant
Richard Edwards
Walt and Tonnya Olsen
Andrew Rushbrook
Lydia Sanchez
John Lindsay
Rick Marsh
Kenneth Nelson
John Webb
Jim Bruner
Joel Daniels
Jill DeHaven
Henry Kranenburg
Thomas Johnson
Bertha Conde
Steven Welling
Ed Mclean
Charles Pritchett
Phillip Tarman
Pam Torr
Judi Hoehner
Deborah Kukal
Lois Garrett
Arnold Grant
Bonnie Thomson
Claudette Reiser
Patrick Coakley
Richard Smith
Eric Korff
Jeffery James
Norma Gabriel
Marcia Yiapan
Marilyn Scott
David and Heidi Coombs
Hubert Wu
John Birk
Daniel Leatherwood
Kathleen McAlary
Ward Parkinson
Doris Reimer
Joseph Piccirillo
John Givens
Cathy Braun
Richard Gabrielson
Mike Atkinson
Timothy Eastling
James Maxson
Dennis Carter
Pam Karriker
Harold Smith
Mike Brooks
Charles Rodenberger
Brian Ellis
Gary Parrett
Danny and Jennifer Johnson
Marie Patterson
David Zahl
Linda Gupton
Greg Lindenbach
Carol Huln
Bill and Ann Weaver
Raymond Hagberg
Larry Clanton
James Nelligan
Jost Zetzsche
Catherine Bush
Diane Jerdan
Joyce Springle
Sri Kishan Garapati
Paul Headland
Cindy Walker
Allen Heatherly
Paul Byun
Joanne Taddeo
Ming-Gia Hsieh
William Armerding
Michael Morris
Stephen Seamands
Dan Kelly
Edward Wallgren
Joy Carlson
Lily Anderson
Loren Herbst
Lionel Dickinson
Zachary Montroy
Fredrick Oaks
Helen Laack
Marian Fosdal
David McCormick
Jennifer Shaffer
Richard Cline
Gary Coulter
Edward Davis
Joye Hodges Douthart
John Geib
Sungshan Chiang
Vera Petkovsky
Ginger Simmons
Sandra Jamison
Christina Bivona-Tellez
April Murrie
Karla Theis
Harry Bohrs
Rick Thomas
Larry Brown
Darcy Weir
Constance Murphy
Dave Reinemann
Jaime Coleman
Joshua Coles
Herman Fletcher
Ronald Brown
Jane Dorman
Pam Hoffman
David Handley
Joan Ruud
Donald Barnes
Anonymous Gift
Joe Kress
Roger Besst
James Luedtke
Wai Kin Kwan
Lynda Kistler
Mark Tindle
Joan Osgood
Ken Sidey
Steve and Amy Jaeger
Jean Teague
Cairlyn Combs
Geoffrey Gunter
Eva Ann Cunningham
Charles Johnson
William Asbury
Peter Chiofalo
David Bedunah
Rachel Wassink
David Harvey
Tim Holtz
Keith Hutcherson
Tom Bowers
Shelley Womack
Mark Strauss
Gary Hesse
Jan Horn
Paul Coleman
Eunice Baluyot
Rick Standard
Edward Knoeckel
Mary Blanchard
Robert Behrens
John Clevering
Malcolm Cox
Karen Ross
Linda Lang
Tim Willson
Jane Tang
David Crabtree
Warren Beals
Paul Meyer
Cari Lombardi
Kevin Van Dyck
Earl Kennedy
Mark Wilkinson
Josh Shepherd
Thomas Moody
Robert Street
Dale Lehman
Joyce Johnson
Julie Caldwell
Ken Crandall
Carol Sands
Lawrence Bello
Ajith Fernando
Barry Gardner
Claude Cunningham
Cliff Asai
Tom Braddock
Wallace and Beth Fields
Toija Fitzgerald
George Amason
Paul Anderson
Les Dlabay
Joe Salinas
Sarah Kelly
James Hilderbrand
Raynard Martin
Susan Hinesly
Gil Cook
Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Grasp Who He Is > God's Anger Is Love > Righteous Anger

Righteous Anger
Theme of the Week: God's Anger Is Love
Monday, October 23, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: I know, O Lord, that your regulations are fair; you disciplined me because I needed it. (Psalm 119:75)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 119:73–80

God loves us too much to ignore our refusal to stop doing the things he hates.
—Chris Thurman (A psychologist, author, and speaker based in Austin, Texas)

The Bible is full of stories about people disobeying God's commands and how God expressed his righteous anger, his wrath, about what they did. God's wrath is one of his most misunderstood attributes.

God hates sin. God's holiness and purity give birth to his righteous anger when we do the things he doesn't want us to do. God doesn't want us to walk around suffering from panic attacks about his hatred of sin, but he also doesn't want us to take sin lightly.

God's wrath is an expression of his love. I know it's hard to think of God's wrath this way, but God is righteously angry about sin because he loves us. God is angry when we sin because he knows that we harm ourselves and others when we act immorally. Because God loves us and cares about us, he hates it when we do things that damage our lives and the lives of those around us. Please don't ever forget that God's righteous anger toward our wrongdoing comes out of his love for us. It is unmistakable evidence that he cares too much about us to indifferently twiddle his thumbs while we turn into little hellions.

—Chris Thurman in The Lies We Believe About God

Adapted from The Lies We Believe About God ©2017 by Chris Thurman. Used by permission of David C Cook. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
God, thank you that you don't leave me in my sin, but discipline me so that I can return to living in your favor.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.




Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue



Featured Items




Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top