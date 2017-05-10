Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Soul Fuel
Theme of the Week: Freely Give Encouragement
Saturday, October 14, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them. (Ephesians 4:29)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 15:23; 25:11; Isaiah 50:4

If we reflect on our faith journey, most of us can point to at least one experience with encouragement. There was someone who comforted us during a difficult time. There was a friend who counseled us in the midst ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, thank you for caring Christian friends who've been there to encourage my walk of faith; help me to do the same for others.

Join the Conversation

ANTHONY Swaggerty

December 19, 2014  6:16am

Great word indeed. I will share these words of encouragement more freely. Thanks M.O.I. This week of reading are a great way to re-connect with what is common in all of us. The human side of life can pull you down, but being an encourager we can still be, cause, God has Blessed me to be here still. And that my friends is worth sharing with other's... Amen

Growing Young
