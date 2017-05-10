Soul Fuel

Theme of the Week: Freely Give Encouragement

Key Bible Verse: Let everything you say be good and helpful, so that your words will be an encouragement to those who hear them. (Ephesians 4:29)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 15:23; 25:11; Isaiah 50:4

If we reflect on our faith journey, most of us can point to at least one experience with encouragement. There was someone who comforted us during a difficult time. There was a friend who counseled us in the midst ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, thank you for caring Christian friends who've been there to encourage my walk of faith; help me to do the same for others.