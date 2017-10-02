Strength from Weakness

Theme of the Week: God's Strength In Our Weakness

Key Bible Verse: He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. (Isaiah 40:29, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Isaiah 40:25-31

Our deepest need in the midst of chronic weakness is not quick relief but confidence that God is working through our weakness.

—David Chadwick (Pastor of Forest Hill Church in Charlotte, North Carolina)

When I played college basketball in the late 60s and early 70s, no one lifted weights. It was considered counterproductive. If you bulked up, the theory went, you'd lose flexibility. Your shot would go away. Going into my senior year in college, a machine was invented called the Universal Weight Machine. Faithfully, I used the machine each week. As a result, I did get stronger. My shot also stayed the same. And I had a profitable senior year.

The science of weight training is easy to understand. In lifting heavy objects, the muscle is broken down and becomes weak. Then the muscle is given a period of rest [when] the muscle is built back up and becomes stronger than ever. And the heavier the weights, the stronger the person eventually becomes. In weight training, when we are made weak we're made strong. It's a paradox.

Jesus gives us a "great paradox" about what it means to follow him: It's only when we're weak that we are made strong. We become broken and the kingdom of God is ours. We cry and weep over our sin, and God gives us himself. We die to ourselves, and we bear much fruit for God's glory.

Prayer for the Week

God, help me to understand that the things I consider my weaknesses are opportunities for you to show your strength.