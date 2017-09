The Strength of Surrender

Theme of the Week: God's Strength In Our Weakness

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: In your relationships with one another, have the same mindset as Christ Jesus: Who, being in very nature God, did not consider equality with God something to be used to his own advantage. (Philippians 2:5-6, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Philippians 2:5-11

Jesus chose to leave the comfort, beauty, splendor, and power of heaven to come to this broken earth. He humbled himself in the form of humanity, ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

God, help me to understand that the things I consider my weaknesses are opportunities for you to show your strength.