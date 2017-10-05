Total Dependence

Theme of the Week: God's Strength In Our Weakness

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may work through me. … For when am weak, then I am strong. (2 Corinthians 12:9-10)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 12:7-10

Then Paul went on to describe his famous "thorn in the flesh," a "messenger from Satan" given to him "to torment me and keep me from getting proud" (v. 7). Three different times, he begged ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

God, help me to understand that the things I consider my weaknesses are opportunities for you to show your strength.