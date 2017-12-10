Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy
Sunday, October 22, 2017

Study Passage: Psalm 36

For the choir director: A psalm of David, the servant of the Lord.

1 Sin whispers to the wicked, deep within their hearts. They have no fear of God at all.2 In their blind conceit, they cannot see how wicked they really are.3 Everything they say is crooked and deceitful. They refuse to act wisely or do good.4 They lie awake at night, hatching sinful plots. ...

Prayer for the Week
Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.

Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
