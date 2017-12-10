Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Pleasures that Really Satisfy

Average rating:

Study Passage: Psalm 36

For the choir director: A psalm of David, the servant of the Lord.

1 Sin whispers to the wicked, deep within their hearts. They have no fear of God at all.2 In their blind conceit, they cannot see how wicked they really are.3 Everything they say is crooked and deceitful. They refuse to act wisely or do good.4 They lie awake at night, hatching sinful plots. ...

Log In To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.