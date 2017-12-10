Weekend Bible Study

1 Sin whispers to the wicked, deep within their hearts.
They have no fear of God at all.2 In their blind conceit,
they cannot see how wicked they really are.3 Everything they say is crooked and deceitful.
They refuse to act wisely or do good.4 They lie awake at night, hatching sinful plots.
...
Heavenly Father, forgive me when I seek pleasures that will never fulfill or satisfy me. May I seek you more than anything else.
