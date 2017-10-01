Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Curious Like A Kid

Average rating:

Study Passage: Luke 18:15-30

Jesus Blesses the Children

15 One day some parents brought their little children to Jesus so he could touch and bless them. But when the disciples saw this, they scolded the parents for bothering him.

16 Then Jesus called for the children and said to the disciples, "Let the children come to me. Don't stop them! For the Kingdom of God belongs to those who are like these children. ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, help me to trust you with the questions, tough experiences, and other curiosities of life that I can't explain.