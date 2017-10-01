Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > Manage My Attitudes > Curious Like A Kid > Weekend Bible Study

Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: Curious Like A Kid
Sunday, October 1, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Study Passage: Luke 18:15-30

Jesus Blesses the Children

15 One day some parents brought their little children to Jesus so he could touch and bless them. But when the disciples saw this, they scolded the parents for bothering him.

16 Then Jesus called for the children and said to the disciples, "Let the children come to me. Don't stop them! For the Kingdom of God belongs to those who are like these children. ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Father, help me to trust you with the questions, tough experiences, and other curiosities of life that I can't explain.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.