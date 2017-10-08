Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: God's Strength In Our Weakness

Study Passage: 2 Corinthians 12:1-10

Paul's Vision and His Thorn in the Flesh

1 This boasting will do no good, but I must go on. I will reluctantly tell about visions and revelations from the Lord. 2 I was caught up to the third heaven fourteen years ago. Whether I was in my body or out of my body, I don't know—only God knows. 3 Yes, only God knows whether I was in my body or outside my body. ...

Prayer for the Week

God, help me to understand that the things I consider my weaknesses are opportunities for you to show your strength.