Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Freely Give Encouragement

Study Passage: Romans 1:8-12

God's Good News

8 Let me say first that I thank my God through Jesus Christ for all of you, because your faith in him is being talked about all over the world. 9 God knows how often I pray for you. Day and night I bring you and your needs in prayer to God, whom I serve with all my heart by spreading the Good News about his Son.

10 One of the things I always pray for is the ...

Prayer for the Week

Heavenly Father, thank you for caring Christian friends who've been there to encourage my walk of faith; help me to do the same for others.