Weekend Bible Study

1 Oh, what joy for those
whose disobedience is forgiven,
whose sin is put out of sight!2 Yes, what joy for those
whose record the Lord has cleared of guilt,
whose lives are lived in complete honesty!3 When I refused to confess my sin,
my body wasted away,
and I groaned all day long.4 Day and night your hand of discipline was heavy ...
God, thank you that you don't leave me in my sin, but discipline me so that I can return to living in your favor.
