Weekend Bible Study

CT DAY OF GIVING: 10.17.17. Thank You For Supporting Beautiful Orthodoxy! »
CT Day of giving 10.17.17 »
Jost Zetzsche
John Andrews
Rick Standard
Daniel Leatherwood
Claude Cunningham
John Wilson
Thomas Clemens
Charles Rodenberger
Richard Gabrielson
John Bush
Timothy Eastling
Darcy Weir
Thomas Jay Gurnett
Bonnie Thomson
Henry Kranenburg
Pauline Reese
Ward Parkinson
Arulnathan John
Earl Kennedy
Marilyn Scott
Barry Penner
Kimberly Miller
Rendy Bayless
William Laurence
Jody Guerrera
Allen Heatherly
Bruce Nelson
Sungshan Chiang
Ralph Gustafson
Joseph Piccirillo
John Lunsford
Rob Rienstra
Rick Marsh
Larry Slings
Franklin Johnson
Jerrad Isch
Kenneth Rhodes
Jonathan Haslett
Ken Crandall
Paul Lynch
Keith Hill
Gary Coulter
Ethan McCarthy
Stan Vicky Dobbs
Marilyn McDonald
John Lindgren
Jacob Stock
Jeremy Taylor
Matthew Branaugh
Joyce Springle
Justine Sandburg
Lois Garrett
Dennis Schellhase
Dave Reinemann
John Webb
Janet Brown
Auke Algera
Andrew Sodestrom
Carol Sands
Jan Horn
Karen Ross
Bruce Head
Donald Waterhouse
Mary Blanchard
Nicole Newman
Paul Coleman
Robert Solem
Hubert Wu
Todd Brown
David Bedunah
Linda Lang
Thomas Johnson
Stan Klassen
John Forness
Star Good
Ronald Brown
Thurman Maine
David Handley
Arnold Grant
Emmanuel McCall
Mike Atkinson
Thomas Moody
Raynard Martin
Ronald Jones
Fred Provencher
Charles Pritchett
Julie Wennberg
John Givens
Joy Carlson
Hugh Messer
Geoffrey Gunter
Kevin Van Dyck
Stan Jantz
Machut Shishak
John Birk
Roger Boyd
Cliff Asai
Warren Beals
David and Heidi Coombs
Carol Huln
Jim Bruner
Mark Musaus
Lubica Kovac
Kenneth Nelson
Nancy Taylor
Chris Diehl
David Reinhard
Carole McIvor
Larry Anderson
Lee Eclov
Richard Cline
Michael Vincent
Paul Carlier
Steven Griffith
Harry Bohrs
Pam Hoffman
Cairlyn Combs
Raymond Hagberg
Jonathan Asker
Matthew Erickson
Loren Herbst
Eva Ann Cunningham
Joel Daniels
John Geib
Mike Brooks
Michael Morris
Mark Strauss
Brian Ellis
Cheryl Stacey
Jaime Coleman
Steven Welling
Jacob Walsh
Jill DeHaven
Zachary Montroy
Patricia Whittam
David Harvey
Scott Schafer
Richard Edwards
Edward Wallgren
Joshua Coles
Jennifer Shaffer
Lorraine Volk
Julie Caldwell
Daniel McLennon
David Crabtree
Paul Headland
James Luedtke
Rick Thomas
Richard Nelson
Rob Tennant
Andy Leonard
Doug Nickelson
Richard Morrow
Craig Smelser
Pam Karriker
Beth Cloues
Lynda Kistler
Richard Smith
Hazel Ziebell
Terry Wolfer
Christopher Edwards
Mark Tindle
James Nelligan
Helen Laack
Marian Fosdal
Ken Sidey
Dale Lehman
Diane Jerdan
Edward Frost
David Zahl
Allen McArthur
Benjamin Schott
John Lautzenheiser
Rachel Wassink
James Ellard
Steve Aeschbacher
Hector Martínez
Sarah Kelly
Herman Fletcher
Bill and Ann Weaver
Gary Hesse
Lawrence Bello
Fredrick Oaks
Linnea Boese
Wilbur Osburn
Matthew Romans
Harold Smith
Maria Carano
Walt and Tonnya Olsen
John Lindsay
Norma Gabriel
Eric Korff
Ming-Gia Hsieh
Shelley Womack
Charles Johnson
Harvey Burian
Cindy Young
David Lee
Brian Walrath
Larry Clanton
Rick Adams
Jeffery James
Sandra Jamison
David Roseberry
Deborah Kukal
Doris Reimer
Olga Burgos
Wai Kin Kwan
Jean Teague
Greg Lindenbach
Thomas Sharkey
Phillip Tarman
Paul Byun
Hal Pettegrew
Molly Deuberry
Brian Clark
Barry Gardner
Katharina Chung
Edward Davis
Linda Parrington
Dave Whitten
Ben Riche
Ajith Fernando
Dotty Hawthorne
Roger Besst
Rebecca Nuesken
Bertha Conde
Wallace and Beth Fields
Andrew Newmarch
Paul Ramseyer
Andrew Bales
Carol Knudsen
Joanne Taddeo
Toija Fitzgerald
Patrick Coakley
James Maxson
Robert Behrens
Joye Hodges Douthart
Heather Gonzales
George Amason
Eugene Habecker
Robert Wilson Jr.
Marcia Yiapan
Claudette Reiser
Clark Bradley
Bruce Robinson
Linda Gupton
Robert Street
Constance Murphy
Cassandra Nosler
Danny and Jennifer Johnson
Malcolm Cox
William Asbury
Phil Moran
April Murrie
Judy Turner
Tom Bowers
Stephen Mountjoy
David McCormick
Lin Lilley
Joan Ruud
Les Dlabay
Roger Varland
Paul Anderson
David Kingston
Pam Torr
Donald Barnes
Gary Johnson
Linda Holmes
Cathy Kalin
Bob and Marcia Williams
David Osborn
Al Koschmann
Michael Miller
Susan Hinesly
Dan Kelly
Gary Parrett
Marie Patterson
Jane Dorman
Christina Bivona-Tellez
John Clevering
Brooke Hempell
Bob and Joyce Sterner
Jay Archer
Connie Kirk
Vera Petkovsky
Rachel Painter
Gil Cook
Stephen Seamands
Peter Chiofalo
Mark Wilkinson
Cari Lombardi
Jeremy Spence
Lowell Linden
Cory Whitehead
Edward Knoeckel
Steve and Amy Jaeger
James Hilderbrand
Andrew Rushbrook
Stephen Everist
Martin Kreutter
Joe Salinas
Tim Willson
Tim Holtz
LeAnne Hardy
Esther Shea
Cindy Loiland
Matthew Diana Soerens
Keith Hutcherson
Cathy Braun
Guy Winters
David Gable
Josh Shepherd
David Sanders
Anonymous Gift
Megan Baatz
Joyce Johnson
Otilio Torres
Carol Wilson
Ginger Simmons
Nancy Scott
Lily Anderson
Sally Hargrave
Dennis Carter
Joe Kress
Larry Brown
Karla Theis
Eunice Baluyot
Carol Thompson
Cindy Walker
Kathleen McAlary
John Tebay
Thomas Härry
Dan Haase
Jake van Runt
Lionel Dickinson
Lydia Sanchez
Judi Hoehner
Ronald Saccol
Paul Meyer
William Armerding
Barry Giller
Jane Tang
Arcene Pierre
Eric Easterbrook
Tom Braddock
Laura Wunderink
Ann Borquist
Catherine Bush
Ed Mclean
Robert Cook
Nancy Bevilacqua
Joan Osgood
Sri Kishan Garapati
Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Connect with God > Grasp Who He Is > God's Anger Is Love > Weekend Bible Study

Weekend Bible Study
Theme of the Week: God's Anger Is Love
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Study Passage: Psalm 32

A psalm of David.

1 Oh, what joy for those whose disobedience is forgiven, whose sin is put out of sight!2 Yes, what joy for those whose record the Lord has cleared of guilt, whose lives are lived in complete honesty!3 When I refused to confess my sin, my body wasted away, and I groaned all day long.4 Day and night your hand of discipline was heavy ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must login to Men of Integrity.


Prayer for the Week
God, thank you that you don't leave me in my sin, but discipline me so that I can return to living in your favor.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.




Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue



Featured Items




Christianity Today
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful gospel.
© 2017 Christianity Today - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Back to top