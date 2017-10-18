Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: God's Anger Is Love

Study Passage: Psalm 32

A psalm of David.

1 Oh, what joy for those whose disobedience is forgiven, whose sin is put out of sight!2 Yes, what joy for those whose record the Lord has cleared of guilt, whose lives are lived in complete honesty!3 When I refused to confess my sin, my body wasted away, and I groaned all day long.4 Day and night your hand of discipline was heavy ...

Prayer for the Week

God, thank you that you don't leave me in my sin, but discipline me so that I can return to living in your favor.