Adulting
Theme of the Week: Raising Healthy Adults
Monday, September 4, 2017

Key Bible Verse: When I was a child, I spoke like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I gave up childish ways. (1 Corinthians 13:11, ESV)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 4:14-16

Boundaries. Risks. Grace. All of these are critical elements in raising kids to become healthy, thriving adults.
—Jim Daly (President and CEO of Focus on the Family)

Adult children are taking their time to embrace all the responsibilities of adulthood. They're getting married later. They stick around home longer. In fact, in 2014, more millennials, young adults between the ages of eighteen and thirty-four, were still living with their parents than were married and out on their own. Growing up in the twenty-first century has become such a mysterious, anxiety-riddled process that millennials have coined a new verb to describe it: adulting.

We mature by increments. We don't magically "grow up" when we turn eighteen or twenty-one. It doesn't happen when we get our driver's license or vote for the very first time. It's [a process] filled with transitions, and every transition will come with its share of pain. Many parents, and probably a lot of kids, try to avoid these transitions for as long as possible. We like to keep things comfortable. Secure. Neat. Transitions, after all, can be pretty messy.

How do you navigate these transitions? By being firm. By being flexible. And maybe most importantly, by allowing yourself to be fallible.

Adapted from When Parenting Isn't Perfect ©2017 by Jim Daly. Used by permission of Zondervan. Zondervan.com. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Lord, as I seek to grow my kids into healthy adults, fill me with your wisdom so I can be the father you have created me to be.

A Faithful Legacy
