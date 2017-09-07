Be Fallible

If you want your teen's respect, you have to earn it. And more than anything, teens respect honesty and transparency. They don't expect perfection from us. They really don't! So don't pretend ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Lord, as I seek to grow my kids into healthy adults, fill me with your wisdom so I can be the father you have created me to be.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments