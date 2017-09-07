Be Fallible

Theme of the Week: Raising Healthy Adults

Key Bible Verse: This is a trustworthy saying, and everyone should accept it: "Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners"—and I am the worst of them all. (1 Timothy 1:15)

Dig Deeper: 1 Timothy 1:12-17

If you want your teen's respect, you have to earn it. And more than anything, teens respect honesty and transparency. They don't expect perfection from us. They really don't! So don't pretend ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, as I seek to grow my kids into healthy adults, fill me with your wisdom so I can be the father you have created me to be.