We forget that our kids will eventually have to create their own boundaries.
The thing about good, solid boundaries [is] once [your kids] know where they are, and if you consistently enforce them, most kids will accept them with only a token grumble or two. As your child grows, the shape of the boundaries needs to change. And sometimes parents, desperate to control their kids and cut down on the messes, are slow to change them. We forget that our kids will eventually have to create their own boundaries. The teen years can be a good time to give them some practice.
We need to remember that parenthood isn't about protecting a set of arbitrary rules; it's about helping your kids grow into strong, wise, caring adults. Early on in a child's life, your rules and boundaries help them learn what that looks like and point them in the right direction—you treat elders with respect, you finish the work you said you were going to do, etc. But as your children grow and as you give them the opportunity to shape their own boundaries, they take on an expanded role. Instead of leading them by the hand to what they should do—that is, what you want them to do—you can walk alongside them more, guiding them when necessary, but having to guide them less and less.
