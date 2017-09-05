Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Relate Better > To My Children > Raising Healthy Adults > Be Firm

Be Firm
Theme of the Week: Raising Healthy Adults
Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: Direct your children onto the right path, and when they are older, they will not leave it. (Proverbs 22:6)

Dig Deeper: Proverbs 2:9-22

We forget that our kids will eventually have to create their own boundaries.

The thing about good, solid boundaries [is] once [your kids] know where they are, and if you consistently enforce them, most kids will accept them with only a token grumble or two. As your child grows, the shape of the boundaries needs to change. And sometimes parents, desperate to control their kids and cut down on the messes, are slow to change them. We forget that our kids will eventually have to create their own boundaries. The teen years can be a good time to give them some practice.

We need to remember that parenthood isn't about protecting a set of arbitrary rules; it's about helping your kids grow into strong, wise, caring adults. Early on in a child's life, your rules and boundaries help them learn what that looks like and point them in the right direction—you treat elders with respect, you finish the work you said you were going to do, etc. But as your children grow and as you give them the opportunity to shape their own boundaries, they take on an expanded role. Instead of leading them by the hand to what they should do—that is, what you want them to do—you can walk alongside them more, guiding them when necessary, but having to guide them less and less.

—Jim Daly in When Parenting Isn't Perfect

Adapted from When Parenting Isn't Perfect ©2017 by Jim Daly. Used by permission of Zondervan. Zondervan.com. All rights reserved.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Lord, as I seek to grow my kids into healthy adults, fill me with your wisdom so I can be the father you have created me to be.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueAugust
A Faithful Legacy
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.