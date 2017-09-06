Be Flexible

Theme of the Week: Raising Healthy Adults

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: Therefore, he is able to save completely those who come to God through him, since he always lives to intercede for them. (Hebrews 7:25)

Dig Deeper: Hebrews 7:19-28

[It's important to let] our children take responsibility for their own decisions. In times of transition, however, we parents don't worry only about their choices; we worry about their attitudes, their whole outlook on life. ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, as I seek to grow my kids into healthy adults, fill me with your wisdom so I can be the father you have created me to be.