The Blessed Life

Theme of the Week: Repentance Leads To Blessing

Average rating:

Key Bible Verse: "God blesses those who are poor and realize their need for him, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs." (Matthew 5:3)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 5:1-12

So Jesus continues preaching the kingdom and then we come to this part in Matthew 5: Seeing the crowds, he went up on the mountain, and when he sat down, his disciples came to him (v. 1, ESV). It is critical for us to realize that the target ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, I surrender my life to you. Help me to put into practice the virtues of your kingdom.