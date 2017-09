The Blessed Life

Theme of the Week: Repentance Leads To Blessing

Key Bible Verse: "God blesses those who are poor and realize their need for him, for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs." (Matthew 5:3)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 5:1–-12

So Jesus continues preaching the kingdom and then we come to this part in Matthew 5: “Seeing the crowds, he went up on the mountain, and when he sat down, his disciples came to him” (v. 1, ESV). It is critical for us to realize that the target ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, I surrender my life to you. Help me to put into practice the virtues of your kingdom.