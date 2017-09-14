The Blessed Life

So Jesus continues preaching the kingdom and then we come to this part in Matthew 5: Seeing the crowds, he went up on the mountain, and when he sat down, his disciples came to him (v. 1, ESV). It is critical for us to realize that the target ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Savior, I surrender my life to you. Help me to put into practice the virtues of your kingdom.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments