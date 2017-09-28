Childlike Faith

Theme of the Week: Curious Like A Kid

Key Bible Verse: "I tell you the truth, anyone who doesn't receive the Kingdom of God like a child will never enter it." (Luke 18:17)

Dig Deeper: Luke 18:15-30

Jesus speaks to curiosity-dodging adults [saying,] "Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever takes the lowly position of this child is the greatest in ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, help me to trust you with the questions, tough experiences, and other curiosities of life that I can't explain.