Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Curious Disciples
Theme of the Week: Curious Like A Kid
Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Key Bible Verse: Simon Peter replied, "Lord, to whom would we go? You have the words that give eternal life. We believe, and we know you are the Holy One of God." (John 6:68-69)

Dig Deeper: John 6:22-71

Jesus called men who were susceptible to curiosity.

Jesus made a significant statement by inviting twelve fairly inexperienced, incompetent, and confused men to be his disciples. Then he asked them questions that either they couldn't answer or didn't understand, or perhaps they weren't listening to at all.

Jesus called men who were susceptible to curiosity. Men who had faith, but who also worked with their hands and had real and raw personalities. They were people who had seen life as hard and jagged, unfair and unrelenting, but also simple and beautiful. They were broken in a world where life with God was presumed to be very certain.

Jesus took the disciples and introduced them to a life of engaging the questions. For the majority of Jesus' 183 curious interactions, the disciples were seated on the front row. They asked, they heard, they watched, and they grew in wonder as Jesus opened up possibilities beyond imagination.

As they grew, they also came to recognize they had a great deal more to explore. Curiosity didn't diminish in their time with Jesus; it took flight. That's what we're invited to. We're invited to the fellowship of those out of their depth. We're invited to walk after the Jesus who asked instead of told, who prompted curiosity with his every teaching and action.

—Casey Tygrett in Becoming Curious

Adapted from Becoming Curious by Casey Tygrett. Copyright ©2017 by Casey Tygrett. Used by permission of InterVarsity Press, PO Box 1400, Downers Grove, IL 60515, USA. www.ivpress.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Father, help me to trust you with the questions, tough experiences, and other curiosities of life that I can't explain.

Growing Young
