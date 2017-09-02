Discovering the King

Theme of the Week: The King Who Walks With Us

Key Bible Verse: Then the way you live will always honor and please the Lord, and your lives will produce every kind of good fruit. All the while, you will grow as you learn to know God better and better. (Colossians 1:10)

Dig Deeper: Colossians 1:9-14

Whether we realize it or not, the King is walking alongside us. He cares about our struggles, and he is intervening for us. He longs for our interaction ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, grant me a constant awareness that you are walking alongside me. Be my lord, master, savior, advocate, and friend.