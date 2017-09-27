Faithful Questions

Theme of the Week: Curious Like A Kid

Key Bible Verse: Don't copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God's will for you, which is good and pleasing and perfect. (Romans 12:2)

Dig Deeper: Romans 12:1-5

Becoming curious, repenting, and rewriting our spiritual narrative through beautiful questions is also a discipline. It doesn't happen ...

Prayer for the Week

Father, help me to trust you with the questions, tough experiences, and other curiosities of life that I can't explain.