God at Work

Theme of the Week: Your Work Matters

Key Bible Verse: Work with enthusiasm, as though you were working for the Lord rather than for people. (Ephesians 6:7)

Dig Deeper: Ephesians 6:5-8

Knowing God at work is more than just believing that God gave you your job, more than just understanding that he is the source of vocational morals or ethics, and more than just viewing him as the one you witness about or ultimately work for or give a portion of your earnings back to. To know God at work is even more than just working for the common good.

While all of these ways of connecting faith and vocation are valid, none get to the core of those real-time experiences of God when "out of the blue" inspiration hits you, when a huge challenge confronts you and you find another physical or cognitive gear, or when you are so caught up in the flow of what you are doing that you lose all sense of time and space.

You are an apprentice of the greatest artist, engineer, planner, mathematician, assembler, analyst, scientist, laborer, administrator, and server imaginable. Just as a novice watches every move of a journeyman, you are called to fix your senses on your Master—learning at every turn, observing his ways, smiling at the way he thinks, being astonished at what he knows, feeling gratitude for the patient way he teaches, getting excited about the beautiful thing, the necessary thing, or the ordinary thing you are making together.

—John Van Sloten in Every Job a Parable

Prayer for the Week

God, open my eyes this week to see the ways you are speaking to me through my daily work.