God's Eye View

Theme of the Week: Your Work Matters

Key Bible Verse: From heaven the Lord looks down and sees all mankind; from his dwelling place he watches all who live on earth—he who forms the hearts of all, who considers everything they do. (Psalm 33:13-15, NIV)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 121

Far too often people journey through their vocational lives with no expectation of ever meeting God there.

—John Van Sloten (Pastor of New Hope Church in Calgary, Alberta)

One of the most beautiful stories to rise out of the ashes of 9/11 came to us through the words of American astronaut Frank Culbertson. As smoke was pouring from the Twin Towers on that fateful day, Commander Culbertson was looking down on Manhattan from the International Space Station, filming what he saw. Through a crackling NASA communication link he spoke these hopeful words:

"I just wanted the folks to know that their city still looks very beautiful from space. I know it's very difficult for everybody in America right now. The country still looks good, and for New Yorkers, your city still looks great from up here."

Surely God suffered with us on 9/11. But perhaps he also had this other view of reality to share: through an astronaut bearing his image, seeing the whole picture from above and speaking encouraging words from above, his job a kind of parable spoken by God for just such a time as that.

Prayer for the Week

God, open my eyes this week to see the ways you are speaking to me through my daily work.