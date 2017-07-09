Hands of God

Theme of the Week: Your Work Matters

Key Bible Verse: And let the beauty of the Lord our God be upon us, and establish the work of our hands for us; yes, establish the work of our hands. (Psalm 90:17, NKJV)

Dig Deeper: Ecclesiastes 2:24-26

God's world-making power is revealed in the design of a human hand: in how it moves, feels, preaches, listens, witnesses, makes, and makes new. All of these capacities are held in God's sovereign hand. ...

Prayer for the Week

God, open my eyes this week to see the ways you are speaking to me through my daily work.