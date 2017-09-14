Heart Issues

Theme of the Week: Repentance Leads To Blessing

Key Bible Verse: From then on Jesus began to preach, "Repent of your sins and turn to God, for the Kingdom of Heaven is near." (Matthew 4:17)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 4:12-25

From the very start [of the Sermon on the Mount], Jesus repeats the same message as John the Baptist—the message that God is calling us to renounce our former way of life and focus more on the inner issues of the heart in order ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, I surrender my life to you. Help me to put into practice the virtues of your kingdom.