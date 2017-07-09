Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Make an Impact > At My Workplace > Your Work Matters > Image-Bearing Together

Image-Bearing Together
Theme of the Week: Your Work Matters
Thursday, September 14, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: We all, with unveiled faces, are looking as in a mirror at the glory of the Lord and are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory; this is from the Lord who is the Spirit. (2 Corinthians 3:18)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 3:7-18

Every single facet of what it means to be human is made to image God.

A person's capacity for logic and reason, an athlete's hand-eye coordination, ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
God, open my eyes this week to see the ways you are speaking to me through my daily work.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueSeptember
Growing Young
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.