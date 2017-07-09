Image-Bearing Together

Theme of the Week: Your Work Matters

Key Bible Verse: We all, with unveiled faces, are looking as in a mirror at the glory of the Lord and are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory; this is from the Lord who is the Spirit. (2 Corinthians 3:18)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 3:7-18

Every single facet of what it means to be human is made to image God.

A person's capacity for logic and reason, an athlete's hand-eye coordination, ...

Prayer for the Week

God, open my eyes this week to see the ways you are speaking to me through my daily work.