An Invitation to Hope

Theme of the Week: Curious Like A Kid

Key Bible Verse: O my people, trust in him at all times. Pour out your heart to him, for God is our refuge. (Psalm 62:8)

Dig Deeper: Psalm 62

The curiosity of a child helps to span the gaps of certainty with hope. Jesus invites us to repent and see through the eyes of a child. Come and revisit your stories, your wounds, and your mysteries in the light of childlike trust that "things will be okay."

Prayer for the Week

Father, help me to trust you with the questions, tough experiences, and other curiosities of life that I can't explain.