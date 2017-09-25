Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > Manage My Attitudes > Curious Like A Kid > Jesus Asked Questions

Jesus Asked Questions
Theme of the Week: Curious Like A Kid
Monday, September 25, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: "But what do you think about this?" (Matthew 21:28)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 21:23-32

Curiosity is not for the faint-hearted; it is for the God-haunted and restless spirits dying for the water just below the surface of earthly certainty.
—Casey Tygrett (Teaching pastor at Heartland Community Church in Rockford, Illinois)

Jesus changed the story by asking questions. He didn't do it by command, though Jesus gave commandments. He didn't do it by debate, though Jesus could hold his own when the situation merited it.

Jesus in the Gospels engages with nearly 183 questions. Sometimes he asks, sometimes he's responding, but what I can't shake is that in the nearly three years Jesus had to transform the narrative of the people of God he often chose to ask instead of tell. From time to time he doesn't answer the specific question at all and instead tells a story that answers a question no one had even thought of, much less asked.

Why do you break the actual law to ruthlessly keep the traditions and interpretations of your elders?

The Jesus who changed the world shifted the narrative of God and humans, and he did it by engaging curiosity. He invited people to explore and think along with him saying, "If you have ears, listen deeply to this one."

How have we missed this beautiful gift?

Adapted from Becoming Curious by Casey Tygrett. Copyright ©2017 by Casey Tygrett. Used by permission of InterVarsity Press, PO Box 1400, Downers Grove, IL 60515, USA. www.ivpress.com.

Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

Prayer for the Week
Father, help me to trust you with the questions, tough experiences, and other curiosities of life that I can't explain.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.