Jesus Asked Questions

Key Bible Verse: "But what do you think about this?" (Matthew 21:28)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 21:23-32

Curiosity is not for the faint-hearted; it is for the God-haunted and restless spirits dying for the water just below the surface of earthly certainty.

—Casey Tygrett (Teaching pastor at Heartland Community Church in Rockford, Illinois)

Jesus changed the story by asking questions. He didn't do it by command, though Jesus gave commandments. He didn't do it by debate, though Jesus could hold his own when the situation merited it.

Jesus in the Gospels engages with nearly 183 questions. Sometimes he asks, sometimes he's responding, but what I can't shake is that in the nearly three years Jesus had to transform the narrative of the people of God he often chose to ask instead of tell. From time to time he doesn't answer the specific question at all and instead tells a story that answers a question no one had even thought of, much less asked.

Why do you break the actual law to ruthlessly keep the traditions and interpretations of your elders?

The Jesus who changed the world shifted the narrative of God and humans, and he did it by engaging curiosity. He invited people to explore and think along with him saying, "If you have ears, listen deeply to this one."

How have we missed this beautiful gift?

Father, help me to trust you with the questions, tough experiences, and other curiosities of life that I can't explain.