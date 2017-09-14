Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
The Key to the Kingdom
Theme of the Week: Repentance Leads To Blessing
Friday, September 22, 2017

Key Bible Verse: "But I warn you—unless your righteousness is better than the righteousness of the teachers of religious law and the Pharisees, you will never enter the Kingdom of Heaven!" (Matthew 5:20)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 5:43-48

Jesus takes the laws we think we've mastered because we haven't murdered or committed adultery, and he attacks the heart of the issue. Just because you might be a little ...

Prayer for the Week
Savior, I surrender my life to you. Help me to put into practice the virtues of your kingdom.

