Kingdom Come

Theme of the Week: Repentance Leads To Blessing

Key Bible Verse: Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!(2 Corinthians 5:17, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 2 Corinthians 5:14-21

At the very beginning of [the Sermon on the Mount], by healing every sickness and disease (Matt. 4:23-24), Jesus is displaying the total authority that has been given to him.

God is establishing a new kingdom and is bidding us to ...

Prayer for the Week

Savior, I surrender my life to you. Help me to put into practice the virtues of your kingdom.