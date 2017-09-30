Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: Growing Young
Log In | My Account | Help

Home > Devotions > Transform My Mind > Manage My Attitudes > Curious Like A Kid > Kingdom Wonder

Kingdom Wonder
Theme of the Week: Curious Like A Kid
Saturday, September 30, 2017

Average rating: Not Rated [ see ratings/comments ]

Key Bible Verse: "The Kingdom of Heaven is like a treasure that a man discovered hidden in a field. In his excitement, he hid it again and sold everything he owned to get enough money to buy the field." (Matthew 13:44)

Dig Deeper: Matthew 13

My daughter first went to Disney World when she was five. As we entered the park, [her] eyes began to dance. She saw everything in day-bright color, blasting into ...

Log In

To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber?  for complete access.

OR Subscribe

Prayer for the Week
Father, help me to trust you with the questions, tough experiences, and other curiosities of life that I can't explain.

Join the Conversation

Average User Rating: Not rated

No comments

Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.

OR Subscribe OR



Bookmark this pageBookmark this page
RSS FeedsRSS Feeds
Back to top � Back to top




FOLLOW US:

Facebook  Twitter  Google +  




Current IssueOctober
Growing Young
View Issue|Subscribe|Bulk



Featured Items




Follow Us
Follow our brands on FacebookFollow our brands on TwitterFollow our brands on InstagramSubscribe to our newslettersSubscribe to our RSS feeds
Christianity Today strengthens the church by richly communicating the breadth of the true, good, and beautiful Gospel.
Back to top
Christianity Today is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.