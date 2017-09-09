Back to Men of Integrity Men of Integrity Issue: A Faithful Legacy
Let Go
Theme of the Week: Raising Healthy Adults
Saturday, September 9, 2017

Key Bible Verse: But you must remain faithful to the things you have been taught. You know they are true, for you know you can trust those who taught you. (2 Timothy 3:14)

Dig Deeper: 2 Timothy 3:14-17

Our children know nothing when they come to us. We have total control over their tiny lives. As the years go by, we give them whatever knowledge of wisdom they possess. We teach them to stand, to walk, ...

Prayer for the Week
Lord, as I seek to grow my kids into healthy adults, fill me with your wisdom so I can be the father you have created me to be.

