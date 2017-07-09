Out of the Ordinary

Theme of the Week: Your Work Matters

Key Bible Verse: Instead, God chose things the world considers foolish in order to shame those who think they are wise. And he chose things that are powerless to shame those who are powerful. (1 Corinthians 1:27)

Dig Deeper: 1 Corinthians 1:18-31

There is a Latin phrase used by the ancient mystics: ubi amor, ibi oculus—"Where there is love, there is seeing." God is love, so he must see everything. ...

Prayer for the Week

God, open my eyes this week to see the ways you are speaking to me through my daily work.