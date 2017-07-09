Out of the Ordinary

There is a Latin phrase used by the ancient mystics: ubi amor, ibi oculus—"Where there is love, there is seeing." God is love, so he must see everything. ...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
God, open my eyes this week to see the ways you are speaking to me through my daily work.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments