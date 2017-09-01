Savior and King

Theme of the Week: The King Who Walks With Us

Key Bible Verse: Great is his faithfulness; his mercies begin afresh each morning. (Lamentations 3:23)

Dig Deeper: Lamentations 3:21-27

The King is My Savior. "There is no God apart from me, a righteous God and a Savior; there is none but me" (Isa. 45:21). This world offers many kings from which to choose. We are inundated with options of royalty to serve. But there is only one King who is also the ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, grant me a constant awareness that you are walking alongside me. Be my lord, master, savior, advocate, and friend.