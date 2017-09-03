Weekend Bible Study

9 So we have not stopped praying for you since we first heard about you. We ask God to give you complete knowledge of his will and to give you spiritual wisdom and understanding. 10 Then the way you live will always honor and please the Lord, and your lives will produce every kind of good fruit. All the while, you will grow as you learn to know God better and better. ...
Lord, grant me a constant awareness that you are walking alongside me. Be my lord, master, savior, advocate, and friend.
