Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Raising Healthy Adults

Study Passage: 2 Timothy 3:14-17

14 But you must remain faithful to the things you have been taught. You know they are true, for you know you can trust those who taught you. 15 You have been taught the holy Scriptures from childhood, and they have given you the wisdom to receive the salvation that comes by trusting in Christ Jesus. 16 All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what ...

Prayer for the Week

Lord, as I seek to grow my kids into healthy adults, fill me with your wisdom so I can be the father you have created me to be.