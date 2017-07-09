Weekend Bible Study

Theme of the Week: Your Work Matters

Study Passage: Ecclesiastes 2:24-26

24 So I decided there is nothing better than to enjoy food and drink and to find satisfaction in work. Then I realized that these pleasures are from the hand of God. 25 For who can eat or enjoy anything apart from him? 26 God gives wisdom, knowledge, and joy to those who please him. But if a sinner becomes wealthy, God takes the wealth away and gives it to those ...

Prayer for the Week

God, open my eyes this week to see the ways you are speaking to me through my daily work.