Weekend Bible Study

One day as he saw the crowds gathering, Jesus went up on the mountainside and sat down. His disciples gathered around him, 2 and he began to teach them.
3 "God blesses those who are poor and realize their need for him,[a]
for the Kingdom of Heaven is theirs.4 God blesses those who mourn,
for they will be comforted.5 God blesses those who are humble,
...
Log In
To view the rest of this article, you must be a subscriber to Men of Integrity.
Print subscriber? Activate your online account for complete access.
OR
Savior, I surrender my life to you. Help me to put into practice the virtues of your kingdom.
Use your Men of Integrity login to easily comment on this article.
Not part of the community? Subscribe, or on public pages, register for a free account.
OR
OR
Join the Conversation
Average User Rating: Not rated
No comments
See all comments