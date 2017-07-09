Work Speaks

Theme of the Week: Your Work Matters

Key Bible Verse: Live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day he visits us. (1 Peter 2:12, NIV)

Dig Deeper: 1 Peter 2:11-17

When people consider what they love about their jobs and what is "just right" about what they do—those moments of flow where work is life-giving, good, and true—they often ...

Prayer for the Week

God, open my eyes this week to see the ways you are speaking to me through my daily work.