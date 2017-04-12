Weekend Bible Study



Theme of the week: Satisfying Our Craving for Happiness





Study Passage: Psalm 84 For the choir director: A psalm of the descendants of Korah, to be accompanied by a stringed instrument. 1 How lovely is your dwelling place,

O Lord of Heaven's Armies.

2 I long, yes, I faint with longing

to enter the courts of the Lord.

With my whole being, body and soul,

I will shout joyfully to the living God.

3 Even the sparrow finds a home,

and the swallow builds her nest and raises her young

at a place near your altar,

O Lord of Heaven's Armies, my King and my God!

4 What joy for those who can live in your house,

always singing your praises. Interlude 5 What joy for those whose strength comes from the Lord,

who have set their minds on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

6 When they walk through the Valley of Weeping,

it will become a place of refreshing springs.

The autumn rains will clothe it with blessings.

7 They will continue to grow stronger,

and each of them will appear before God in Jerusalem.

8 O Lord God of Heaven's Armies, hear my prayer.

Listen, O God of Jacob. Interlude 9 O God, look with favor upon the king, our shield!

Show favor to the one you have anointed. 10 A single day in your courts

is better than a thousand anywhere else!

I would rather be a gatekeeper in the house of my God

than live the good life in the homes of the wicked.

11 For the Lord God is our sun and our shield.

He gives us grace and glory.

The Lord will withhold no good thing

from those who do what is right.

12 O Lord of Heaven's Armies,

what joy for those who trust in you. Study Questions Where does the psalmist's joy come from? Why do you think a pilgrimage to Jerusalem was so important to the faithful? How might this pilgrimage be compared to our own pilgrimage of faith? What is it about God that gives you the greatest joy? Spend Time In Prayer: Praise God for qualities you appreciate most about him; thank him for his daily blessings on your life. Copyright © 2017 by Christianity Today/Men of Integrity magazine. Click here for reprint information on Men of Integrity.

print Prayer for the Week Lord, all that is truly pleasurable comes from you alone; may I never settle for "counterfeit pleasures."

